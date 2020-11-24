Virgie Loretta Gray



Wichita Falls - Virgie Loretta Gray was born June 28th, 1939 in Ravenna, TX. to Willie Jackson and Molissa Jackson. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1957. She followed her big sisters to Wichita Falls, TX., where she worked as a cafeteria worker. She met a young Air Force man and fell in love, from this Union four children were born.



Loretta accepted Christ at an early age and was a devoted member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church for over 55 years. She was very active in her church, a member of the Lovely worker circle and meals on wheels, she loved her family and was very caring and thoughtful. She was a pillar of her community, donating her time and efforts to helping those less fortunate.



Loretta entered eternal rest on November 18th, 2020 in Waxahachie,TX.



She was preceded in death by her father; Willie Jackson, mother; Molissa Jackson, her husband; Theodore Gray, Sr, her son; Thomas Gray, her siblings; Idella Hailey, Georgia (Aneta) Noland, Novella Kirkland, Vinita E. Bailey, Willie E. Jackson, Laverne Hill, Leota Hannah, and Rosie (Tiny) Riley.



She is survived by her children; Kelly D. Gray (Regina) of Crowley TX; Sherrie D. Gray (Andrea) of Hyattsville MD and Theodore C. Gray, Jr. (Virginia) of Waxahachie, TX.; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.



Services: 11 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Pastor Carl Harris, officiant.



Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.



Visitation: 5-7 PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.









