Virgie Louise Davenport
1936 - 2020
Virgie Louise Davenport

Justin - Virgie Louise Davenport, 84, of Justin, Texas passed away June 8, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will begin at noon with Rev. Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park.

Virgie Louise was born on May 18, 1936 in Bowie to the late Perry and Osie (Hutto) Pittman. She worked for many years at Levi Strauss in Wichita Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas Davenport; and son Tommy Lyn.

Virgie Louise is survived by sons Gene and wife Belinda, Ricky and wife Kathy, and Nathan Davenport; daughters Debra Blackmon, Sherry Travis, and Otika Davenport Barksdale; fifteen grandchildren; thirty six great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and brother Herschel Pittman.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
I love you grandma. Will miss you dearly I always will wish for more time, but will hold on to all the memories I have with you. Some of my greatest advice has came from you, and I am so thankful for that. When you lived with us for those few years, I still laugh at so many things you did and said. One of the things I still reference to friends is when my mom said you needed to wash your grapes before eating them, after us being in walmart for hours... literally. And you said "I ain't got time!" Lol. You had such great humor. I love you!
Kaleigh Lusk
Grandchild
June 12, 2020
I love you Mama my life will never be the same it's only been 3 days and I hurt so I can't imagine the rest of my life without you.
Sherry Travis
Daughter
June 12, 2020
This lady was my mother n law for 48 years I love her like a mother she believe in God and tried to instill ghat in all of us I will for ever miss her and her wisdom I loved Louise with all of my heart.
Kathy Davenport
Daughter
June 12, 2020
BELINDA Davenport
Daughter
June 12, 2020
My sister n law made this for her mother n law
BELINDA Davenport
Daughter
June 11, 2020
I will miss you dearly Louise Davenport God bless you for always being there for all the kids the person that you are I know you're up in heaven rest in peace
Kay Kelley
Family
June 11, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I pray for God to give peace and comfort for your families.
Karen Valdez
Friend
