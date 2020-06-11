I love you grandma. Will miss you dearly I always will wish for more time, but will hold on to all the memories I have with you. Some of my greatest advice has came from you, and I am so thankful for that. When you lived with us for those few years, I still laugh at so many things you did and said. One of the things I still reference to friends is when my mom said you needed to wash your grapes before eating them, after us being in walmart for hours... literally. And you said "I ain't got time!" Lol. You had such great humor. I love you!

Kaleigh Lusk

Grandchild