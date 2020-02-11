|
|
Virgil Lee Green Jr.
Wichita Falls - Virgil Lee Green Jr., 90, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m on Thursday, February 13th at Rosemont Cemetery with Rev. Tom Medley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Virgil was born in Wichita Falls on April 25, 1929. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School and attended Hardin Junior College, which later became Midwestern State University. Virgil was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, and then retired from the Air Force after twenty years of service. At age fifty he became an LVN, and worked in the medical field for over twenty years. Virgil was a member of the Maskat Shriners for over forty-five years, and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. He and his loving wife Mary were married for over 60 years.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Mary; his nieces and nephew, Jeanette Conti, and husband Tony; Edward Lee Green and Cathy Demming and husband Ford.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020