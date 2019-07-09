|
Virginia "Chick" Burleson
Wichita Falls - Virginia "Chick" Burleson,66, of Wichita Falls passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park with Chaplain Harvey McMurry, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Chick was born on May 18, 1953 to the late Walter and Lillian (Smith) Anderson in Wichita Falls. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School. While working at the downtown theaters, she met a co-worker and the love of her life, Steve Burleson. The couple married in July of 1977. Chick enjoyed watching movies, fishing, traveling, shopping and just being "Granny" to the grandchildren. She was an avid George Strait fan and she and Steve would attend several of his concerts. Chick will be truly missed by family and friends.
Along with her parents, Chick was preceded in death by five of her siblings and numerous other family members.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Burleson; daughters, Amy Duckworth and husband, Kenny and Ashley Tobias and husband, Greg; four grandchildren, Ashlynn and Davis Duckworth and Tristan and Owen Tobias; brother, Jim Bob Anderson; and two sisters, Katherine Starnes and Jennie Seale and several other family members.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in Chick's name to Casa (Child Advocates) of Red River 808 Austin St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News from July 9 to July 11, 2019