Virginia Lee Shilanski
Virginia Lee Shilanski

Spokane - Virginia Lee Shilanski, 90, formally of Wichita Falls, passed away at the home of her daughter, Mary, and surrounded by loved ones, in Spokane, Washington on September 18, 2020.

A Rosary followed by a Vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Celebration of Life with live streaming will be held at 9:30 a.m. on September 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls with Rev. Jonathan Demma, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Dundee Cemetery in Dundee, Texas under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Virginia was born November 6, 1929 to the late William Thomas and Lucy Emma (Taylor) Burge in Archer City, Texas. She grew up in a large family in Dundee, Texas and graduated from Holliday High School in 1947. After graduation she worked for Southwestern Bell as a telephone operator where she built many life-long friends. On July 27. 1956, she married the love of her life, Albert V. Shilanski, and became a military wife. The couple spent the next 59 years together before his passing in 2015. Being a military family, they lived in several locations before settling in Wichita Falls in 1971. The couple were active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls for many years until they moved to Spokane, Washington in 2011 to live with their daughter and her family. "Miss Virginia," worked for many years in the WFISD cafeteria system where she was loved by all, especially the students whom some even called her "mom."

Along with her husband and parents, Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Lynn Shilanski; a great granddaughter, Avianna Shilanski; sisters: Willie, Velma, and Lou Emma; and brothers: JT, Johnnie, and Jimmie.

She is survived by her children: Floyd L. Shilanski and wife, Rosa, Charles V. Shilanski and wife, Brenda, Timothy P. Shilanski and wife, Stefani; and daughter Mary McGoldrick and husband, Brian; 14 grandchildren: 7 great grandchildren: and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
