Vona Rae Davis
Wichita Falls - Vona Rae Davis, 85, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life to eternal glory on October 22, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Kevin Baker, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Vona was born December 23, 1934 to Henry and Mary Powell in Oklahoma. She was the youngest of ten children. She was raised on a farm picking cotton and graduated from Gould High School in 1953. She always liked to brag she was number three in her graduating class (but often left out there were only 10 in the class!) When she graduated, she knew country life was not for her anymore and moved to Wichita Falls. She married Kenneth Ray Davis on May 2, 1957 in Wichita Falls. They had two sons and were married for over 62 years.
Vona had a long and fulfilling career with Southwestern Bell for over 35 years, where she moved up from telephone operator to manager. Many personal notes from her employees were given to her over the years stating how they always viewed her not only as their boss, but also as a friend. She showed her daily Christian faith by her actions and not words.
She is preceded in death by her parents, along with her siblings Gene, Billy, Viola, Velma and three others who died at birth.
She is survived by sons, Gary and wife Natividad of Shady Shores, Texas and Jerry and wife Diane of Prosper, Texas; six grandchildren, Kaylie, Laura, Ana Sofia, Dylan, Sebastian and Brady; sister, Vida of Wichita Falls; and brother, Johnny of Frederick, Oklahoma.
Condolences may be sent to family at www.owensandbrumley.com