W. Elwood Hackworth
Burkburnett - W. Elwood Hackworth, 88, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Mr. Daniel Beckley, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Elwood was born on April 24, 1931 in Dresden, Ohio. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Virginia Newsom in Zanesville, Ohio. Elwood enjoyed wood working and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Schumacher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Virginia Hackworth of Burkburnett; his sons, Bill Hackworth and wife Jennie of Houston, and Bob Hackworth and wife Jona of Lemoore, California; his daughter, Carolyn Beckley and husband Daniel of Houston; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Bradley, Bryan, James, Sarah, Alex, Shawn, Justine, and Christy; eighteen great-grandchildren; his cousin, Carol Jean Lawless of Ohio.
Published in The Times Record News on July 14, 2019