Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
W. Elwood Hackworth


1931 - 2019
W. Elwood Hackworth Obituary
W. Elwood Hackworth

Burkburnett - W. Elwood Hackworth, 88, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Mr. Daniel Beckley, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Elwood was born on April 24, 1931 in Dresden, Ohio. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Virginia Newsom in Zanesville, Ohio. Elwood enjoyed wood working and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Schumacher.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Virginia Hackworth of Burkburnett; his sons, Bill Hackworth and wife Jennie of Houston, and Bob Hackworth and wife Jona of Lemoore, California; his daughter, Carolyn Beckley and husband Daniel of Houston; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Bradley, Bryan, James, Sarah, Alex, Shawn, Justine, and Christy; eighteen great-grandchildren; his cousin, Carol Jean Lawless of Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 14, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
