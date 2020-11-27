Wade McCloud
Wichita Falls - Wade Douglas McCloud, 75, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
A Celebration of Wade's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Texoma Cowboy Church with Rev. John Riggs officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Wade was born on December 24, 1944 in Seneca, South Dakota to the late Jack and Susie Eva (Leach) McCloud. He married Doris Horn on June 5, 1970, and the couple were married for 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his father; step father Norman Leach; mother; sister Evelynn Shields; and brothers Jack McCloud Jr., Speed McCloud, Jerry McCloud, and Gary McCloud.
Wade is survived by wife Doris of Wichita Falls; son John (Little Wade) McCloud of Wichita Falls; daughters Doris Mendieta of San Antonio, and Cindy McCloud and significant other Thomas Caton Jr. of Blair, Oklahoma; grandchildren Micca Villegas and husband Miguel, Norman Mendieta and wife Bianca, Angelia Pike and husband Jimbo, Ruben Hernandez and wife Shelby, Billy Jean Williams, John McCloud and wife Baylee, Kailin McCloud and significant other Cameron Rodriguez, Brittani Canales, Anthony Canales, Nicholas Canales, Haylee Feliciano, Ally Caton, Austin Caton, and Lola Feliciano; thirty great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister Shirley Bounds of Iowa Park; and brothers Stanley McCloud and wife Jeanette of Cresbard, South Dakota, Dick McCloud and wife Sandi of Amory, Wisconsin, and Lee McCloud and wife Charlotte of Wichita Falls.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Wade's name to Texoma Cowboy Church in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com