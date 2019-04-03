|
|
Walter Anthony Brady, Jr.
Fort Worth - Walter Anthony Brady, Jr., 53 years old, of Fort Worth passed away on April 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Service Information: Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fort Worth. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Burial: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park, Wichita Falls.
Memorials: Community Hospice of Texas, 1111 Summit Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76102.
Walter was born on January 13, 1966 in Fort Worth to Martha and Walter Anthony Brady Sr. He graduated from Midwestern State University with a degree in Finance. He was employed at J.C. & W.F. Reynolds in Wichita Falls.
Walter enjoyed traveling, especially to New Mexico and Arkansas, as well as, hunting and fishing with family, friends, and his loyal Labrador Retrievers. He loved to entertain, share funny stories, and keep up with his numerous lifelong friends and neighbors
Walter was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother MaryAnne Brady.
Survivors: His beloved daughter, Rose, the light of his life; siblings Robert (Teresa) Brady, John (Julianna) Brady, Mary (Chris) Matthews, Matthew (Catherine) Brady; aunt, Moonyeen Reynolds; numerous close nieces, nephews, and cousins; and Rose's mother, Margaret Kuempel Brady.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 3, 2019