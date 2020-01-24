|
|
Walter Clifton Liles, 78, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away January 19, 2020 surrounded by his daughter, Laura, dear friends Keno and Eva Lopez and future son-in-law Ernie McConnell Jr.
Mr Liles was born in Levelland, TX on August 8, 1941 to Walter Duard and Mary Ellen(Reed) Liles. He graduated from Vernon High School in 1959 and October 19, 1963, he married Doris June Kinney, also of Vernon. After marrying, they settled in Wichita Falls where Mr Liles worked for Wilson Manufacturing. He eventually branched out on his own in the oil business and opened Triple L Supply Company, selling new and used oil field equipment. He and Doris worked side-by-side in the family business for many years while raising their only child. Upon retiring from the oil field, Mr Liles went to work for the City of Wichita Falls water department where he spent the final 10 years of his career.
Mr Liles was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church for 40 years. He loved to hunt and fish, was never afraid of hard labor and always searching for a way to make an honest buck.
He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years and his parents.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Laura, future son-in-law Ernie McConnell Jr, his brother Clint Liles of Noonday, Texas, his sister Mary Lou Parks of Oklahoma City, niece Donna Thorne of Guthrie, OK, niece Barbara Handsome of Orange Park, FL, several cousins and his best friends, Keno and Eva Lopez of Wichita Falls.
Laura would like to thank The Lopezes for being such good friends to her father as well as the doctors and nurses of 9 West at United Regional Hospital for their compassionate care of her father.
Arrangements are in the care of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020