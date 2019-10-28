|
|
Walter Doerre
Burkburnett - Walter Irwin Doerre, 90, went to be with his heavenly father Sunday, October 27, 2019. He is once again with his wife of 53 years, Marjorie Doerre.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at First Christian Church in Burkburnett.
Walt was born on January 30, 1929 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. After high school, he joined the U S Army Air Corps which transitioned into the U S Air Force. He enlisted August 2, 1946. During this time, he met, and married his loving wife Marge. Walt was honorably discharged January 3, 1953. He learned the art of home construction and electronics on his own, which made him into a master of all trades.
After many happy years camping with the family, Walt used that skill to move his family to Burkburnett in 1969 to build and manage the KOA Kampground. Upon sale of the campground, he was instrumental in the building or remodeling of several buildings in Burkburnett, including the First Christian Church, where he was a lifelong trustee, as well as the offices of his son, Dr. Doerre. Walt was proud, and always concerned about the welfare of his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Wenzel Doerre; mother Ingar Brudos Doerre Hanson; and wife Marjorie Lee Doerre.
Walt is survived by his daughter, Barbara Taylor and husband Phil of Burkburnett; sons Larry Doerre and wife Linda of Montgomery, and David "Butch Doerre and wife Gay of Burkburnett; grandchildren Krissy Leavelle and Ricky Taylor, Damara White and Matt Doerre, Jammie Brewer and Toni Barnett. Walt was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Boston, Taylor, Jase, Sydney, Meghan, Cade, and Luke.
Memorials to Walt may be made to the First Christian Church Building Fund, or the .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019