Walter Dugan
Walter Dugan

Wichita Falls - Walter Randell Dugan passed away at home, in Henrietta Texas. August 7,2020.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Roger Deerinwater officiating.

Walter was born Jan 31, 1940 to Walter and Mildred Dugan. He spent many years in the oilfield, and being a carpenter. He served in the US Army from 1958-1960. Randell married his wife Glenda in 1958 in Grand Falls, Texas. He spent many years in the oil field, and as carpenter. He was a jack of all trades. There wasn't a thing he couldn't fix. When he wasn't building, he was playing Xbox with his son and grandsons, and watching westerns on tv.

Randell was a loving husband, father, "Papa", and friend. He had a kind soul. He was adored by his family and friends and will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 5 siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Glenda; sons Randell Dugan and wife Norma of Henrietta Texas, and Donny Dugan and fiancé Loretta Of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Tanner Dugan, Monica Dugan, Dustin Broadhurst Dugan, Tricia Dugan, Corey Dugan, Leslie Nicholson and husband Mike, & Brynden Dugan; seven great-grandchildren; and brother Larry Dugan.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com








Published in Times Record News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
