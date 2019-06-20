|
Walter Maness
Wichita Falls - Walter L. Maness, 78, of Wichita Falls passed away peacefully at home Sunday, June 2, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Mr. Weldon Wright officiating.
Walter was born on December 11, 1940 in Healdton, Oklahoma to the late Willard and Oreca (Pace) Maness. He attended Thornberry Elementary, Reagan Jr. High, and graduated from Wichita Falls High School where he was a member of the 1958 state champion football team. Walter retired after 35 years as a Captain with the Wichita Falls Fire Department. He received the greatest compliment from a fellow firefighter, who told him that not only was he a good friend, but more importantly a good example for younger firefighters. Most of all, Walter loved his family, and they were very important to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ralph Maness, and sister Sue Edgington.
Walter is survived by his wife Judy of Wichita Falls; son Chance Maness and wife Dana of Lakeside City; step son Chance McCandless; step-daughter Tracy Mosier; thirteen grandchildren; brothers Billy Maness and wife Glenda, and Jim Maness and wife Patty; sisters Linda Duck and husband Benny, and Shelly Prost; sister-in-law Janett Maness; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in The Times Record News from June 20 to June 22, 2019