|
|
Walter Reeder
Iowa Park - Walter Troy Reeder, 55, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in McKinney, Texas. Visitation will be held at 9 AM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 10 AM. Graveside services will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.
Walter was born June 19, 1964 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He attended Wichita Falls High School. Walter was a hard worker, working for numerous pizza companies in Wichita Falls and DFW area, presently employed at Pizza Hut in Plano where he worked for 10 years and was dearly loved. He also worked a paper route, delivering the Dallas Morning News for nearly 20 years. Walter married Jamie Lynn Henry on June 22, 2002 in McKinney, Texas.
Walter is preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Reeder.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Jamie Reeder of McKinney, Texas; three children, Morgan Teresa Shaw and Christopher Troy Reeder, both of Montgomery, Texas, and Cheyenne Reeder of McKinney; mother, Virginia Reeder of Houston, Texas; brother, Johnnie Reeder of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister, Shellie Durbin of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Shaw; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Memorials are suggested to the . Please share your condolences at www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 6, 2019