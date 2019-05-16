Resources
Keith praised God for the strength and hope for tomorrow that He blessed him with. He loved, lived and was grateful for everyday God gave him.
Keith loved his kids, Walton Gavin Grothe and Elizabeth Rachel Grothe with all his heart and would want them to know though he's not here in body, they can find comfort in knowing his love for them will last forever.
Survived by his mother, Karen F. Pool; Grandmother, Joyce M. Bowdre; brothers: Russell A. Grothe and his wife, Shonade Grothe; Edward Izaguirre; sister, Brittinay G. Grothe. Family: Michelle Vance, Sabine Hoffman, Letha Crutchfield, Melissa Dockins, Chrissy Miranda, Justin Tubbs, Senneca & Maria Rockmore and Mark Gamez.
He was preceded in death by his father Walton Eugene Grothe.
Keith had many family and friends and wants each of you to know how much he loves you.
Memorial service pending.
Published in The Times Record News from May 16 to May 17, 2019
