Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
1947 - 2019
Wanda Beavers Obituary
Wanda Beavers

Iowa Park - Wanda Beavers, 72, from Iowa Park, went home to be with Jesus on July 28, 2019, in Wichita Falls. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Wednesday, July 31st at Dutton Funeral Home, in Iowa Park. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, August 1st at Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Franks officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, with arrangements by Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.

Wanda was born in Wichita Falls, to Olen and Para Splawn, February 2, 1947. She graduated from Old High. She married husband of 53 years, Billy Beavers on June 10, 1966 in Wichita Falls. She worked as an invoicing clerk for Walmart for 30 years. Wanda was involved in many church activities including; teaching and training people of all ages, as well as fellowship and ministering by meeting the needs of the community. She loved and served her family and close friends. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Olen Splawn.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Billy Beavers; daughters, Dena and husband Tim Grisham; Jody and husband Mike Waksmunski; siblings Thurman Splawn, Eloise Kerr, Vernette Hull, and Norma Lawson; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Her love and enthusiasm for her church, family, and friends will always be remembered.

Memorials are suggested to be made to the Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park Building Fund. Please share condolences at www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019
