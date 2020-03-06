|
Wanda "Peggy" Edgar
Wichita Falls - Wanda "Peggy" Edgar, 90, formerly of Wichita Falls and Borger died peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at Waurika Cemetery with Reverend Tom Medley of University United Methodist Church, officiating.
Peggy was born June 12, 1929 in Hastings, Oklahoma to Otha Bryan Lewis and Bessie Watson Lewis. She grew up in Oklahoma and moved to Borger as a teenager. After graduating from Borger High School, she married Less Edgar, the love of her life, on June 25, 1946. They were married for 70 years before Less passed away in January of 2017.
Peggy and Less moved to Wichita Falls in 1962, where Peggy began her 39-year career with KFDX TV3. While working at KFDX, Peggy had many job titles and responsibilities. Starting as a film director, she also held positions of video tape librarian, satellite coordinator, program coordinator, teleprompter operator, and public service director. She gave behind-the-scenes tours to local school children and received numerous awards and accolades for her dedication to assisting charitable groups, nonprofit organizations, and the United States Armed Forces. Upon her retirement on May 11, 2001, she was recognized in Senate Resolution No. 934 by Senator Tom Haywood of the State of Texas, 77th Legislature.
Even after retirement, she maintained a close relationship to her KFDX family, where she had spent so many years as a friend, colleague, mentor, and "second mother" to so many. She and Less spent many of their retirement years camping in their travel trailer in Red River, New Mexico, their favorite vacation destination. Some of their fondest memories were the many summers spent square dancing at the Community House in Red River.
Square dancing was a big part of Peggy's life. She and Less were members of the Swinging Stars Square Dance Club in Wichita Falls. She treasured the close friends she and Less made during their 60 years of dancing and teaching square dance lessons.
Peggy was kind, compassionate, and understanding. She most loved her family, and was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren making the most of every moment they spent together.
She is survived by daughters, Kay Arp and husband Mike of Amarillo, and Myrna Ward and husband Craig of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Jennifer Ashcraft and husband Will of Amarillo, Lyndsey Ward of Corpus Christi, Matthew Ward and wife Colleen of Houston; and other loving friends and family members, including nephew, Craig Lewis and wife Debi of Dallas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mildred Lewis; and a brother, John Lewis.
The family suggests that memorials be made in her name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020