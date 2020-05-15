Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Wanda Hopson
Viewing
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, May 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Crestview Memorial Park
Wanda Hopson Obituary
Wanda Hopson

Wichita Falls - Wanda Louise Lamb Hopson, 93, of Wichita Falls passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Viewing will be from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Larry Shields officiating.

Wanda was born on June 14, 1926 in Buffalo Springs, Texas to Earnest and Jewel (Shawver) Lamb. Wanda married the love of her life, Tommy Nelson Hopson on May 20, 1947. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Wanda always had time for helping friends and family with anything that was needed. She served twice as the Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 713, and was also a member of Shelomi Temple No. 43, Daughters of the Nile.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Wendell Lamb and Troy Lamb; and sister Rosa Lee Roeder.

Wanda is survived by son Ernie Hopson and wife Vickie of Wichita Falls; daughter Regina Kuehler and husband Roger of Dallas; grandsons Dustin Hopson and wife Samantha of Katy, and Mason Keuhler and girlfriend Danielle Alexander of Palmdale, California; her wonderful great-grandchildren Taylor, Hayzlye, Waverly, and Wellesley Hopson of Katy; and brother Jesse Lamb of Wichita Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Wanda's name to , 6977 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77030.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 15 to May 17, 2020
