Wanda Jean Smith
Electra - Wanda Jean Smith, 83, of Electra, Texas, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home.
Graveside services will be at 11 AM, Thursday, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Wanda was born on July 16, 1936 in Ryan, Oklahoma to Russell and Aline Riley Skinner. She married Cecil Smith on February 8, 1958. She was a member of Western Hills Baptist Church and had lived in Electra for the past 6 years, moving from Wichita Falls. She loved gardening and working her flower beds. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and her life ambition was to be the best Mom, Grandma, and Great-grandma she could be. She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Smith on 2016; her daughter: Debra Morgan in 2005; her son: Larry Joe Smith in 1997; and her brothers: Smokey, Billy Bob, and Larry Skinner.
Survivors include her daughters: Cecilia Torres and husband Gilbert of Margaret, Texas, Pamela Forsythe and husband Gary of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Carla McCaffity of Savannah, Georgia, Karen Alexander and husband Stanley of Electra, and Michelle Smith and husband Bryan Lesley of Savannah, Georgia; sister: Thelma Ralls of Iowa Park; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from May 26 to May 27, 2020