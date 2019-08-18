|
Wanda Kilgo
Wichita Falls - Wanda Sue Kilgo, 69, of Wichita Falls went to be with her heavenly father Jesus Christ Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Archer County.
Wanda was born on November 20, 1949 in Archer City to the late Clarence and Maggie (Lawdermilk) Collier She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she served for many years on the Altar Guild.
Wanda fought a gallant fight with cancer for over 20 years. She was a strong woman in all she did in this life. During her sickness, she was a light of encouragement for anyone going through cancer. Her love for God showed through everything she did. Wanda worked in the cafeteria at Fain Elementary for 23 years. She was known for her infectious laughter and pleasant attitude.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 35 years Johnny, as well as an infant sister.
Wanda is survived by her son Kevin Kilgo and wife Krystal, her son Kurtis Kilgo; her grandchildren; Austin, Tanner, Camden, and Kasidee; her sister Patsy Liggett and husband Ronnie; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Wanda requested that memorials be made in her name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, or the St. Paul Lutheran Church Altar Guild.
A Celebration of life is being planned by the family, details will be available soon
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 18, 2019