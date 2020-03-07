|
|
Wanda Lame
Wichita Falls - Wanda Lame of Wichita Falls went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 3, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Wanda was born on June 18th in Wichita Falls to Thomas Clifford and Ruby Gladys Summer. In 1968, she married Kenneth Lame; he preceded her in death in 1997. Wanda was a retired clerk with Southwestern Bell. She exercised her patriotism by working the voting polls. She loved to read, travel and enjoyed life to the fullest in every aspect. Vegas was her favorite place to be. She especially loved music, dancing, shopping; most of all, spending time with her grandkids. She was also preceded in death by her daughter: Linda Gilmore; her brother: Thomas Carlton Summer; and her granddaughter: JoLynn Barham.
Survivors include her daughter: Paula Parker of Houston; grandkids: Audrie Wheeler, Melanie Clark, Victor Barr, and Leslie Yow; her great-grandkids; Timothy Smith, Steven Meissner, Jessica Johnson, Adam Barnham, Parker Manhard, Kayla Scholl, Thomas Denton, Jr and Dylan Barr; and 4 great great-grandkids.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers to honor Grandma's giving and generous spirit by paying it forward.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020