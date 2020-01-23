Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Lee Obituary
Wanda Lee

Wichita Falls - Wanda Lee, 83, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

There will be a Memorial Service scheduled at a later date.

Wanda was born on November 11, 1936 in Neinda, Texas to Harold and Ruth Dixon Lee. She was a retired Home Health Nurse's Aide.

She loved collecting tea pots, her plants and flowers and her grandkids. She also loved garage sales and going to the Red Door to visit with her friends and play Bingo. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Wichita Falls. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law: Patricia Cary.

Survivors include her sons: Mike Cary and wife Marilyn of Cisco, Texas, Rick Cary and wife Rita of Lubbock, Texas, Russell Cary of Anson, Texas, and Britt Cary and wife Lori of Sylvester, Texas; sister: Jerry Smith of Abilene; brother: Ronnie Lee of Brownwood; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and her very special friend Hector "Frenchie" French.

The family asks that memorials be made to or to Emmanuel Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -