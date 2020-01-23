|
Wanda Lee
Wichita Falls - Wanda Lee, 83, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
There will be a Memorial Service scheduled at a later date.
Wanda was born on November 11, 1936 in Neinda, Texas to Harold and Ruth Dixon Lee. She was a retired Home Health Nurse's Aide.
She loved collecting tea pots, her plants and flowers and her grandkids. She also loved garage sales and going to the Red Door to visit with her friends and play Bingo. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Wichita Falls. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law: Patricia Cary.
Survivors include her sons: Mike Cary and wife Marilyn of Cisco, Texas, Rick Cary and wife Rita of Lubbock, Texas, Russell Cary of Anson, Texas, and Britt Cary and wife Lori of Sylvester, Texas; sister: Jerry Smith of Abilene; brother: Ronnie Lee of Brownwood; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and her very special friend Hector "Frenchie" French.
The family asks that memorials be made to or to Emmanuel Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020