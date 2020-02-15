|
Wanda Lee Bailey
Wichita Falls - Wanda Lee Bailey, 89 of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas with her son, Mr. Marvin R. Bailey, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Wanda was born on March 17, 1930 to the late Marvin W. and Annie Pauline (Kruger) Oliver in Aubrey, Texas. Wanda was a determined woman; she earned her GED in 50's and worked for many years as a bookkeeper at the Browse Shop in Wichita Falls. Wanda was a devoted person to her Lord and God. She will be missed by many.
Wanda is survived by two sons, Marvin R. Bailey and Robert Craig Bailey and wife, Jennifer both of Wichita Falls; a brother, Jerry Oliver of Tonto Basin, Arizona; a sister Inez Landgren of Lancaster, California; and 3 grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020