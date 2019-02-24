|
|
Wanda Lee Cash
Wichita Falls, TX
Wanda Lee Cash, 96, longtime resident of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Funeral Services to be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls with Reverend Larry Shields officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. No formal visitation is scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Wanda was born August 7, 1922 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to Thomas U. Bray and Celia E. (Sellers) Bray. She graduated from Holliday High School. Wanda married Raymond D. Cash in Wichita Falls on December 7, 1946. Wanda was a loyal member of Faith Baptist Church since 1956 where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Women's Christian Organization. In addition, she enjoyed her handcraft classes at the church. She was also an AARP member. She enjoyed playing 'chickenfoot' with her grandchildren, who she loved so dearly. Wanda was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who deeply loved her family and her church.
Preceding Wanda in death were her parents, her husband Raymond who passed in 1992, and three sisters.
Surviving are her children; Keith D. Cash and wife Kathy of Wichita Falls, Cheryl Downing of Wichita Falls and Dennis Cash and wife Terri of San Antonio; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be made to Wanda's family at www.owensbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 24, 2019