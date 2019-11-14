Resources
Wichita Falls - Wanda Lou Schnitker went home to the Lord on November 11, 2019. She was born March 25th, 1928 in Joplin, Missouri. She died peacefully at The Gables of Rolling Meadows surrounded by love of her family, friends, and caregivers. She is survived by her beloved husband Ray Schnitker of 49 years, her children Jon Anderson, Linda (and Gary Patrick), and Shawnya (and Terry Dickson). She loved her seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren dearly. A service celebrating her life will be at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Wichita Falls on Monday, November 18 at 11am. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX, 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
