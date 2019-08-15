Services
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First Assembly of God
Electra, TX
Electra - Wanda Sefcik, age 84, of Electra, Texas passed away Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the First Assembly of God in Electra with Rev. Darwin Stroud of Electra, officiating. Interment will follow in the New Electra Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra. The family will be receiving guests at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Wanda was born May 30, 1935 in Electra to the late Vines A. Vestal and Rosie Pearl Thurlkill Vestal. She attended schools in Electra where she was a lifelong resident. She and Raymond W. Sefcik were married September 29, 1951 in Electra. He preceded her in death on January 23, 1994. She had worked as a seamstress for many years until she became employed as a Psychiatric Nurse's Assistant at the south campus of the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, Texas where she worked with drug dependent youth. She retired in 1995.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Electra.

Survivors include three daughters, Dolores Lynn of Lawton, Oklahoma, Rhonda Garrett and her husband Eldon of Vernon, Texas, and Ramona Garrett of Electra; one son, Raymond L. Sefcik and his wife Jane of Electra; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

For those desiring, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 15, 2019
