Services
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Watson "Lamar" Odom

Watson "Lamar" Odom Obituary
Watson "Lamar" Odom

Macon - March 20, 1933-November 5, 2019

Watson "Lamar" Odom of Macon, Georgia crossed the river to his Heavenly home Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Joe E. Williams, Jr. officiating.

Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.

Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
