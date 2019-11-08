|
|
Watson "Lamar" Odom
Macon - March 20, 1933-November 5, 2019
Watson "Lamar" Odom of Macon, Georgia crossed the river to his Heavenly home Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Joe E. Williams, Jr. officiating.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019