Wayman Dean Baker
Wichita Falls - Wayman Dean Baker, 79, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Skiles and Rev. Weldon Wright, officiating. Interment will follow at Nocona Cemetery in Nocona, Texas under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Wayman was born on May 20, 1940 in Oscar, Oklahoma to the late Travis Ford Baker and Erna Mae Parr Baker. He was a member of the Assembly of God faith. Wayman had a passion for taking care of his preachers, and was known as the "preachers friend". Wayman had a heart of gold, and a love and compassion for southern gospel music. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Austin Baker, and Rusty Baker.
He is survived by his loving wife, Oleta Baker of Wichita Falls; his son, Rick Baker and wife Richie of Nocona; his daughter, Ronda Bales and husband Mike of Kentwood, Louisiana; his grandchildren, Tony, Travis, Addy, Conner, and Chantel; great-grandchildren, Dryston, Bethanie, and Jake; great-great grandchildren, Dominic, Estella, and Luna; brother-in-law, Waylon O'Roark and wife Judy of Electra; very special niece, Vicki Baker as well as many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Wayman to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019