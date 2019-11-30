|
|
Wayne Flickinger
Throckmorton - Wayne Flickinger, Jr., 71, a longtime resident of Throckmorton, TX, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. A funeral service was held at 2:00p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Throckmorton with Rev. Mike McKinney officiating. Burial followed services at Throckmorton cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation was planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the funeral home, 107 N. Austin, Throckmorton, TX.
Wayne was born September 27, 1948 in Youngstown, OH. Wayne married Dianne (Cohron) on April 7, 2009 in Throckmorton, TX. He enjoyed working on and rebuilding cars and going to car shows. He loved managing Allsup's in Throckmorton, and his dog Penny which he considered his child.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne Flickinger of Throckmorton, four daughters, Crystal Denae Davis of Throckmorton, Michelle Flickinger of Las Angeles, CA, Carrie Wells of Iowa Park, and Dinia Allen of Wichita Falls; four sons, Joseph Lynn Davis of Throckmorton, Shawn Flickinger of Fredricksburgh, VA, Donald Flickinger and Cody Flickinger both of Wichita Falls; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Howard Flickinger, and granddaughter, Jurni Flickinger.
Published in The Times Record News on Nov. 30, 2019