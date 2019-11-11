|
Wayne Leroy Scott
Olney - Wayne Leroy Scott, 85, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home in Vallejo, California surrounded by his family. Wayne was born to the late Cecil Leroy Scott and Mary Lena (McMennamy) Scott on February 9, 1934, in Goodlett, Texas. He graduated from Antelope High School in 1953. Wayne had a passion for honey bees and orchids. He owned and operated Azure Gardens in Vallejo, California where he was a professional beekeeper for 18 years. He also raised over 500 species of Orchids there at the Azure Gardens. He was retired from Pipe Fitters-Local Union 342 in Concord, California, where he worked for many years. He belonged to the Eureka Lodge #371 A.F. & A.M. of Springtown, Texas. He was raised to a 32nd Degree Mason in Anchorage, Alaska. He also was a member of the Eagles, Elks, and Moose Lodges for over 50 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lornell Scott of Vallejo, California; three daughters, Kim Reeder of Anchorage, Alaska, Kelley Ard and husband Paul of Anchorage, Alaska, Rhonda Scott Walker of The Woodlands, Texas; one son, William Wayne (Scotty) Scott of The Woodlands, Texas; one granddaughter, Delane Cuffel, and three great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sisters, Jenita (Jen) Gough of Olney, Texas, Rose Petty of Wichita Falls, Texas and Marilyn Westbrook of Iowa Park, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Carlton Hugh Scott and Carolyn Sue Scott Manley.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lunn Funeral Home Chapel in Olney, Texas on November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Scotte Clark will be officiating the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019