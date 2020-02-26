|
Wayne Peacock
Seymour - Wayne Peacock, 64 of Seymour passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Wichita Falls.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Cody Craig and Rev. Russell Roberts officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.
Wayne was born November 29, 1955 in Seymour to Don and Dixie Church Peacock. He was a 1975 graduate of Seymour High School and graduated from TSTI in Waco with his license in Diesel Mechanics. Wayne was self employed as a salesman for Royal Oil Co., Construction Bolt as well as selling plow discs and sweeps. He spent his winters cutting and selling firewood. He also farmed and ranched. He was a Boy Scout Leader. Wayne married the love of his life, Lisa Adams, on January 27, 1978 in Vernon. He loved to fish and was a member of the Red Springs Baptist Church. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Don Peacock; a brother, Gary Peacock and a grandson, Layne Paul Day.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Peacock of Seymour; a son, Travis and Luci Peacock of Katy; a daughter, Janis Day of Wichita Falls; his mother, Dixie Peacock of Seymour; a brother, Larry and Cynthia Peacock of Cypress; a grandson, Ethan Paul Day and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020