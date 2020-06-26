Wayne RoachIowa Park - Wayne Roach, 77, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service to celebrate his life.Wayne was born on December 1, 1942 in Iowa Park, TX to Clifford and Edith Roach. All through his life, Wayne loved his family and fishing.Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Edith Roach, his brother, Clifton, and a son, John Wayne Roach.Wayne is survived by his wife, Ruby; Son Lee & Wife Christy. And a granddaughter, Addison Roach.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations/memorials to be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls located at: 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310.