Wayne Roach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Roach

Iowa Park - Wayne Roach, 77, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service to celebrate his life.

Wayne was born on December 1, 1942 in Iowa Park, TX to Clifford and Edith Roach. All through his life, Wayne loved his family and fishing.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Edith Roach, his brother, Clifton, and a son, John Wayne Roach.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Ruby; Son Lee & Wife Christy. And a granddaughter, Addison Roach.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations/memorials to be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls located at: 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved