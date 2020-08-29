Wayne Roe
Henrietta - Wayne Roe, 94, passed away on August 28, 2020 in Henrietta, TX.
Funeral services will be on Monday August 31,2020 at 2 PM at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Lonnie Hawkins of Loving, Texas, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Wayne was born in Hastings, Oklahoma on his maternal grandparent's farm to James A and Nettie Florence (Jones) Roe on February 3, 1926. Wayne grew up in Wichita Falls and attended Crockett Elementary, Zundy Jr. High and graduated from Wichita High with the class of 1943. After graduation from school on January 1, 1944, he joined the Marine Corp and was sent to San Diego, California for boot camp. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater with the Marine 4th Air Wing Division during WWII. While stationed at Majuro in the Marshall Islands, their unit had been bombing Mili a Coral, 90 miles from Majuro. He made trips to pick up Japanese surrendered soldiers, and then traveled by boat to Okinawa, where he remained until the Atomic bomb was launched on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. Wayne was recalled to active duty with the Marine Corp Reserve Unit on October 12, 1950 for the Korean War Helicopter Squadron. He was discharged as a Staff Sergeant from the Marine Corp. He worked in the Oil Fields before meeting Leda (Garrett). They were married in the 1st United Methodist Church in Antelope, Texas on November 27, 1954. After marriage, they formed a partnership with Addie Lou Garrett, raising commercial Hereford cattle. The operation is still in business today. Wayne was member of the Clay County Pioneer Association and served as Chairman of the Pioneer Dances for 19 years. He also served as a member of the Nine-Man Board from 1961-1963, and 1970-1973. Wayne served as Chairman of the Nine-Man Board in 1973 and President of the Clay County Pioneer Association in 1993. He was a member of the TSWCR Association (Cattle Raisers), VFW, American Legion, and Clay County Historical Society.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, James and Nettie Roe; Three brothers, James W. Roe and wife Jean, and Bill Roe, and Charles Roe; sister-in-law, Patricia Andrews Roe; mother-in-law, Addie (Cody) Garrett.
Survivors include his wife Leda Roe of Bellevue, Texas; two sister-in-laws, Jerry of Ash Flat, and Nina Roe; several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Clay County Animal Shelter at PO Box 274, Henrietta, Texas 76365, Clay County Historical Society at PO Box 483, Henrietta, Texas 76365, Hope Cemetery at PO Box 37, Henrietta, Texas 76365, Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
