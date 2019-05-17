|
|
Weldon Shrum
Kamay - Weldon Shrum, 73, of Kamay, Texas, passed away on May 15, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Hare, Pacific Avenue Baptist Church, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at the funeral home.
Weldon was born in Bowie, Texas on October 22, 1945. He graduated from Center View in Oklahoma. Weldon was married to Di Ann Barnes on January 24, 1964; they were married for 55 years. He worked as a truck driver for a few years, then went on to work as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and going camping and fishing.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Di Ann Shrum of Kamay; brother, Donald Shrum; sister, Joyce Edmonds, both of Quanah, Texas; children, Eddie Shrum and wife, Dana of Byers, Texas; Richard Shrum of Kamay; and Teddy Shrum and wife, Valerie of Iowa Park; grandchildren, Ashley Shrum, Tasha Shrum, Amanda McShan and husband, Ryan, Tara Shrum, Richard Shrum, Justin Shrum, Brittney Shrum, Cameron Wicks, and Autumn Bider; great grandchildren, Emma McShan, Hunter McShan, and Azaliah Hellams, and other family and friends.
Weldon is preceded in death by his dad, Eddie Cravens Shrum, mother, Flossie Ethel Shrum, sisters, Marie Clayburgh, and Mary Ethel Shrum, and brothers, Wayland Shrum, Jim Shrum, and Larry Shrum.
Memorials are suggested to Solaris Hospice, 4210 Kell Blvd. Suite 200, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on May 17, 2019