Wencel Lee Jones
Wichita Falls, TX
Sgt. Wencel Lee Jones, WFPD Ret., 84, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Tommy Free officiating. Interment with WFPD honors will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Wencel was born on November 4, 1934 in Goree, Texas to the late John William and Lula Mae (Weaver) Jones. He and Corenne Prickett were married on June 24, 1961 in Wichita Falls, and the couple were married for 57 and a half years. Wencel retired from the Wichita Falls Police Department as a Sergeant in 1991 after 29 years of service to the community. He was active for many years at Westside Baptist Church. Wencel loved to travel, especially to Colorado. He was a longtime member of Joseph A. Kemp Masonic Lodge. Wencel did shooting exhibitions for many years, and loved his dog Jenny.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Wilson, and Ina Mae Brown; and brothers Earl, L.D., and Austin Jones.
Wencel is survived by his wife Corenne of Wichita Falls; daughters Shefri Smith and husband Jeff, and Karen Albus and husband Roland; grandchildren Andy Smith and wife Devon, Jesse Smith, and Marilee Albus; and great-grandchildren Adelyn Smith, Grant Smith, and Julia Smith.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 6, 2019