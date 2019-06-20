Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Electra, TX
Wendell Ray Barker Obituary
Wendell Ray Barker

Holliday - Wendell Ray Barker, age 70, of Holliday, Texas passed away June 18, 2019, in Dallas, Texas after a long battle with leukemia.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Electra with Rev. Bob Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

Wendell was born January 16, 1949 in Vernon, Texas to Thomas Elmo Barker, Sr. and Zelda Pauline Rawle Barker.

Wendell graduated from Electra High School and then entered the National Guard, and later obtained a BA in business administration from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma.

He had been employed at Halliburton in Duncan, Oklahoma for several years and then Tranter in Wichita Falls until his retirement.

Wendell was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Electra. He loved playing his guitar and singing, and the Texas Longhorns.

Survivors include three brothers, Gary Barker and wife, Sharon of Holliday, Don Barker and wife, Sue of Whitesboro, and Dale Barker and wife, Karen of Ardmore, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ike on June 6, 2013; his mother, Bubbles on December 23, 2016; and his brother, Thomas Elmo Barker, Jr. on August 14, 1974.

The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 846, Electra, Texas 76360.
Published in The Times Record News on June 20, 2019
