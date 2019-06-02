|
Wendy Whitmire Moran
Wichita Falls, Texas - Wendy Whitmire Moran (known as Coco to her grandkids), 65, passed away May 29, 2019 in Wichita Falls. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Crestview Cemetery with Rev. Paul Goodrich officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Wendy was born May 25, 1954 to Jimmy M. Whitmire, Sr. and Mary Ruth Johnson in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School and Texas Christian University where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree.
Wendy loved tennis and was an avid tennis player...she played tennis for over 25 years in a tennis league. She also enjoyed watching and talking about tennis after her playing days were over.
Wendy loved to play Bridge (just like her mother). She learned how to play when she was a little girl at Camp Waldemar and continued playing as an adult. She loved Bridge games with her friends.
Wendy loved her family and friends!!! Loved her children and grandchildren and devoted her life to her family and children...raising them, teaching them, guiding them, and loving them. She enjoyed volunteering at her children's school and with the Junior League of Wichita Falls.
Wendy was a Believer. She accepted God into her heart as a young girl and continued in her faith her entire life. She grew up going to Floral Heights of Wichita Falls and later was a member of First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls...where she attended for over 30 years.
Wendy loved life and she truly loved her life. She had the most bubbly, vivacious personality, and a contagious laugh!!! No matter what came her way, Wendy handled it with a smile on her face!!! When you were with her...all your worries went away. The term "young at heart" has always been a good way to describe her...a kid in a candy store (whether she was grocery shopping at Walmart, picking up lunch at Market Street, or deal hunting at TJ Maxx)! Wendy enjoyed it all and always made the best of each day.
Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie M. Whitmire, Sr. and Mary Ruth Johnston Whitmire. She is survived by her son Zac Moran of Wichita Falls, Texas; her daughter Mia Moran McDaniel and husband Jon of Fort Worth, Texas; her boyfriend Bobby Day; her grandchildren, Mallory McDaniel, Harrison McDaniel, and Merrick McDaniel; and her brother Jimmie Whitmire and his wife Sherrie.
The family would especially like to thank the incredible 7th floor critical care nurses at United Regional along with all the thoughts and prayers from friends and loved ones.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from June 2 to June 3, 2019