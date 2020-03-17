|
Wesley Allen Damron
Bryson - Wesley Allen Damron left his home on earth Sunday, March 15, 2020 and is now at peace in Heaven.
Wes was born September 23, 1965 to Wilfred and Pauline Damron in Graham, Texas. He grew up in Bryson, Texas where he was a member of the First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Pauline Damron.
He is survived by aunts, Joyce King of Bryson, Texas and Juanita Damron of Jacksboro, Texas; a host of cousins and friends. He also leaves behind his best friend and faithful companion, Maggie.
A visitation will be held 6:00 PM- 7:00 Pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Coker Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksboro, Texas. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Bryson with burial to follow at Cottonwood Cemetery in Bryson, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020