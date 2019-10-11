|
|
Wilburn B. Higgins
Burkburnett - Wilburn B. Higgins, 81, of Burkburnett passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery (Pavillion) with Rev. Mark Simons, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Wilburn was born on December 3, 1937 to Preston and Bessie (Williams) Higgins in Garvin, Oklahoma. Wilburn was a truck driver for many years. He married Valerie Cook on March 15, 1977 in Wichita Falls. Wilburn loved the outdoors, listening to country music but his family was his passion in life.
Wilburn was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Valerie Higgins of Burkburnett; two sons, Monty Keown and wife, Holly of Crandal, Texas and Kenneth Keown and wife, Mary of Navasota, Texas; two daughters, Cynthia Lusignolo and husband, Dave of Porter, Texas and Marilyn Ropp and husband, Tom of Liberty, Texas; two brothers, Bennie and Billy of Oklahoma; two sisters, Kathy and Marie of Oklahoma; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Texoma Christian Care staff for taking care of him the past 9 years.
