Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
Wilburn Nichols
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Archer City Cemetery
Wilburn Nichols Obituary
Wilburn Nichols

Holliday - Wilburn Nichols, age 79, of Holliday, Texas passed away Saturday evening February 15, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the Archer City Cemetery with Jon Curry, Pastor of Grace Community Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Wilburn was born September 21, 1940 in Jacksboro, Texas to Troy Nichols and Beulah Meyers Nichols. He graduated from Valley View High School.

Wilburn married Judy Glenn on November 8, 1962 in Archer City.

He and his son, Weldon, enjoyed drag racing together and won many races. Weldon was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Holliday.

He retired from American Petrofina as a Production Foreman after over twenty-five years of employment.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Nichols of Holliday; and one son, Weldon Nichols of Holliday.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, W.T. Nichols; and two sisters, Ima Jean Creeson and Edna Mae Moore.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or to the Humane Society of Wichita County, 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76305.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
