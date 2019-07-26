|
Wilda "Willie" Callihan Seale
Wichita Falls - Wilda (Willie) Callahan Seale passed peacefully from this life July 23rd. A loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that was loved by family, friends and everyone she met.
Born November 27, 1935 in Petrolia, TX to Jake and Lela Lynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, husband Raymond Callahan and son Mike Callahan
Wilda is survived by son Greg Callahan and wife Pam of Wichita Falls and son Steve Callahan and wife Cathy of The Colony, TX along with thirteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park on July 27th at 11AM. Arrangements are by Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, a donation to or ASPCA would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from July 26 to July 27, 2019