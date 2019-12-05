Services
Vigil
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Windthorst, TX
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Windthorst, TX
Wilfred A. "Willie" Hoff Obituary
Wilfred A. "Willie" Hoff

Windthorst - Wilfred A. "Willie" Hoff, age 83, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019, at his residence.

A vigil service and rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, at St. Mary's with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Private family interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Willie, the youngest of eight children, was born to Leo Adam Hoff, Sr. and Amelia Wolf Hoff in Windthorst, Texas. He graduated from Windthorst High School.

Willie married Pauline Schenk on April 25, 1959 in Scotland, Texas.

Willie owned and operated Lazy WH Dairy for 50 years before retiring from the industry. Through the years, Willie enjoyed hunting, showing registered Holsteins, and serving on many local and national boards. Hunting raccoons, coyotes, and elk was more about the social time than hunting. When he entered his second career as a Wal-Mart greeter, he found the job of his dreams. Willie loved to visit with anyone that would walk by and he never met a stranger. He loved everything about Windthorst - St. Mary's and Windthorst athletics. Willie was a life-long member of St. Mary's and earned his Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus early in life. He loved life and loved his family.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline Hoff of Windthorst; four daughters, Gina Wolf and husband, Randy of Windthorst, Lisa Patton and husband, Lindy of Stamford, Wina Church and husband, Dean of Dallas, and Katrina Kohnle and husband, Joe of Lubbock; one son, Willie Hoff; one sister-in-law, Joann Hoff of Windthorst; thirteen grandchildren, Ross and Shelby Wolf, Rachel Wolf and Brian Jackson, Reid Wolf, Marissa Patton, M'Kenzie and Steven Cravens, Lane Patton, Erika and Jeff Wegenka, Cory Church, Ethan, Drew and Addison Kohnle, Daniel and Stephanie Hoff, and Robby and Chelsea Hoff; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, John and Leo and five sisters, Leona, Beatrice, Magdelene, Vera and Dolores.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 230, Windthorst, Texas 76389 or to the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76390.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
