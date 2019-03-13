|
|
William Campbell Duncan II
Wichita Falls, TX
William Campbell Duncan II, age 80, died peacefully at his home in Wichita Falls, Texas on March 8, 2019. W.C. was born on September 1, 1938 to Bill and Mae Bell (Sonnamaker) Duncan. He and his wife, Ida Jo (Lee) were married on June 23, 1961 and shared 57 wonderful years together. W. C. was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and a devout Christian. He was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Wichita Falls. After graduating from Midwestern University in 1961, he continued his education at Texas Christian University and North Texas State University where he earned his teaching and education administrative certifications. For 28 years he held various positions in the WFISD.
Among the honors of which he was most proud were Chairman of the Board and Elder for Life of First Christian Church. Additionally he served as Chairman of the Board for Patsy's House in its early years and remained a staunch supporter of their program.
W.C. was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Will and Flossie Duncan and Henry and Lillie Sonnamaker, all of Wichita Falls. He is survived by his wife, three daughters: Meg Duncan of Dallas, Beth Davis and husband Howard of Pearland, Texas, and Amy Collins of Wichita Falls, a "special son", Christopher Mann of Waldorf, MD, granddaughter, Lauren Collins, and step-granddaughter, Alexis Davis.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of North Texas Home Health, especially Dawn Foster, and his team from Hospice of Wichita Falls – Megan, Erin, Maribel, Rosie, and Jennifer - for their compassionate care of W. C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Patsy's House, Hospice of Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls , or a .
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 13, 2019