Wichita Falls - William (Bill) Conner, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9th at Crestview Memorial Park with Mr. David Owen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A son of the late Gracie and Joseph Conner, Sr., William was a graduate of Garland High School and very proud his children and grandchildren achieved college degrees. William served his country in both the Navy and Army. He retired from Lone Star Gas after 42 years, serving in a variety of positions, ending his career as Regional Plant Manager. William's outgoing personality served him well throughout his life. He loved to talk to others. He enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of Faith Village Church of Christ, and loved his church family.

Along with his parents, William was also preceded in death by his wife, of 42 years, Naoma; his sisters Maureen and Estelle; and brother JC.

He is survived by his children, Sharon and husband Jim; Rick and wife Cathy; grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Gary; Brien and wife Brooke; Josh and wife Amber; Steven and wife Rose; and Shawn and wife Haley; great grandchildren, Zach, Julia, and Trace. He is survived by sisters, Nell, Betty, and Beth, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his close friends, Dr. Surinder Aujla and Doris Thomas.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to: Cherokee Home for Children, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 5 to May 8, 2020
