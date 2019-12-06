|
William Dalton Pope
Henrietta - William Dalton Pope was known for his strapping size, brute strength, iron will and gentle spirit. He died in a single car accident on December 4, 2019 in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Dalton was born in Richmond, Texas on March 8, 1987, weighing 10lbs and measuring 23-1/2 inches long. He was the youngest of two children born to Dan and Merrie (Talley) Pope.
Significant to those who knew him; he spent many years of his youth in camouflage and a coon skin cap. Growing up Dalton was active in the youth program at First United Methodist Church in Rosenberg. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout participating with Troop 4990 out of Wallis, Texas. Dalton also earned the 4-H Gold Star award and went to Nationals in 4-H Shooting Sports with the Fort Bend County Club. Dalton earned his undergraduate degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas and majored in Wildlife and Range Management.
Dalton was a outdoorsman, farmer, cowboy, oil field coating inspector, environmental inspector, welder, son, brother, cousin, nephew and a friend to many. Dalton was so many things to so many people. He had an innate ability to adapt himself to fill the needs of those around him and more importantly made people feel like their relationship with him was different than any other he had. He was tenacious and meticulous in his work, and his heart was most full when he knew he was helping and motivating others. Everyone who knew Dalton knew his signature grin. They knew his indomitable spirit and the unceasing dedication to his friends, family and making the world better. Dalton left an indelible mark on their hearts of all who knew him. He is and will be dearly missed.
A service will be held in Henrietta, Texas on Sunday December 8th at First United Methodist Church of Henrietta at 2pm. Also a Celebration of Life for Dalton will be on Saturday, December 14th in Rosenberg, Texas.
Survivors include: his mother, Merrie Talley of Fort Bend County, Texas; sister, Dannielle Pope of Raleigh, North Carolina; Aunt Cindy Pope Leaverton of Henrietta Texas, Uncle Jerry Leaverton of Henrietta Texas, Cousin Nikki Leaverton of San Antonio Texas; Aunt Olive Talley of Dallas, Texas; sweetheart Barb Meyer Hanson of Johnston, Iowa; and too many friends to count.
Dalton was preceded in death by his father Dan Pope; cousin Will Leaverton; grandparents Sid Talley and Grace Talley-Redifer and grandparents Harold Pope and Norma Jeanne Pope.
Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Texas Brigades Dalton Pope Scholarship fund c/o Texas Brigades either online at https://www.texasbrigades.org/donate/ or via check. Please include "Dalton Pope" in the memo line; checks can be mailed to 3660 Thousand Oaks Drive, Suite 126, San Antonio, Texas 78247.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019