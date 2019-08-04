|
William David "Jack" Vestal
Iowa Park - Mr. William David "Jack" Vestal, Jr. of Iowa Park, Texas died peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 101. The family will receive friends at Dutton Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, August 5, 2019 with funeral services to be conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 AM followed with a private family burial at Highland Cemetery.
On July 20, 1938, Jack married the love of his life, Bessie Inez Chesher, daughter of Lemuel Luther and Amma Mae Langfitt Chesher of Electra. Jack and Bessie moved to Iowa Park to live and raise their family. They were married seventy five years when she lost her battle with Alzheimer's in January 2013.
Jack was the eldest son born to William David Vestal, Sr. and Sallie Leora Murehead Vestal on November 8, 1917 in Electra, Texas. He attended elementary school at Fowlkes Station and graduated Electra High School in 1934 and was the oldest living graduate of the Electra School district. He owned and operated Vestal Cable Tools and W. D. Vestal Oil Company in Iowa Park and the Kamay, Texas area for over fifty years. He was a deacon and an elder in the Church of Christ for many years.
Jack is survived by his children, Ann Brandt and Sue Bradberry of Iowa Park, Texas, and David Vestal, of Weatherford, Texas, one brother, James Vestal of Iowa Park and a sister, Bobbie Bonner of Runge, Texas, seven grandchildren, twelve great grand children, and four great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Vestal was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Peggy Louella Griffith, Dorothy Pauline and Vera Beatrice Vestal infant children , two grandchildren, Bodie Brandt and Amy Leora Bradberry, and one great grandchild, Sierra Brandt.
Published in The Times Record News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019