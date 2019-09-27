|
William Donald "Donnie" Gordon
Wichita Falls - William Donald "Donnie" Gordon, 79, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Gonzales of Southside Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Donnie was born on April 1, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas to Grady Columbus and Mattie Lou (Reed) Gordon. He was employed many years with the City of Wichita Falls Parks & Rec. Department. Donnie was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church, and "The Coffee Group" at United Market Street. He had a passion for riding his bike and enjoyed riding in the HHH, and for going on walks…sometimes being gone for too long. Donnie will be missed for his contagious smile and how he embraced life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Grady, Robert, Lawrence, and Ralph; and his love of 26 years, Janice Carter.
He is survived by his brother, Harry Gordon and wife Alice; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Donnie to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 27, 2019