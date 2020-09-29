William (Bill) Edward Magee Jr.
Abilene - William (Bill) Edward Magee Jr. of Abilene passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Abilene, TX at Hendrick Hospice Care Center. A Memorial Service in his honor will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 at 2pm at the Lytle South Baptist Church with Minister Rodney Watson officiating.
Bill was born September 3, 1948 in Sweetwater, TX to William Edward Magee Sr., and Macy Alice Galey-Magee. The family moved to Colorado City, TX when he was young, and he received his primary education from Colorado City Public schools, graduating in 1966. After High School he attended East Texas State University in Commerce, Tx for 2 years before being drafted into the United States Navy, where he served honorably on the USS Haleakala from 1971 to 1973. In 1975 he started a career in the Grocery Business working at United Supermarket in Amarillo, Vernon, and Wichita Falls until 1992.Billlived the majority of his adult life in Wichita Falls before moving to Odessa, TX in 2003 and Abilene, TX in 2010.
Bill loved gardening, he also loved to watch football, and was just an all around sports fan. He absolutely adored his grandchildren, and loved to hear stories about them and loved to tell his friends how well his grandchildren were doing.
Bill was preceded in death by parents; William E. Magee Sr., and Macy Alice Galey-Magee.
Left to cherish his memories are: son, Eddie Magee and wife Klesha of Abilene, daughter Ramona Singer and husband Ron of San Diego CA, grandchildren: Timothy, Jade, Alyce, Talia, cousins: Kay McGee, Don Thomas, Dick Thomas, brother in-law James Brown, sister-in-laws Joan Summers, Beckie Brown, and a host of extended family and many friends. Online Condolences may be made atwww.northsfuneralhome.com