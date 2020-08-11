William Eugene "Billy" Moorehead, Sr.



Wichita Falls - On August 10, 2020, William Eugene "Billy" Moorehead, Sr., age 78, of Wichita Falls formerly of Archer City, left this world for his final journey home.



Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the Holliday Cemetery in Holliday, Texas with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Aulds Funeral Home.



Billy was born in Warren, Ohio to the late Henry John Moorehead and Claire Louise Beighley Moorehead.



He attended school at Wichita Falls High School and then honorably served his country in the United States Navy where he was presented the good conduct award.



He and Nancy Owens were married in March 1984 in Wichita Falls, Texas.



Billy loved hotrods and racing and driving stock cars and dragsters. He worked in the oilfield throughout his life. He also mowed lawns for several people and always kept them immaculate and well-manicured.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Wichita Falls; two daughters, Patty Marley of Burkburnett, and Kayla Crowley and husband, Scotty of Wichita Falls; two sons, Roger Moore and Billy Moorehead, Jr. and girlfriend, Barbara Brantley all of Wichita Falls; eight grandchildren, Andrea, Lizzie, Brittany, Chris, Katie, Toby, Avery, and Ashtyn; and four great-grandchildren and one on the way.



He was also preceded in death by one son, Larry Moore.



The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or the Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store