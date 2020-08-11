1/1
William Eugene "Billy" Moorehead Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Eugene "Billy" Moorehead, Sr.

Wichita Falls - On August 10, 2020, William Eugene "Billy" Moorehead, Sr., age 78, of Wichita Falls formerly of Archer City, left this world for his final journey home.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the Holliday Cemetery in Holliday, Texas with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Aulds Funeral Home.

Billy was born in Warren, Ohio to the late Henry John Moorehead and Claire Louise Beighley Moorehead.

He attended school at Wichita Falls High School and then honorably served his country in the United States Navy where he was presented the good conduct award.

He and Nancy Owens were married in March 1984 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Billy loved hotrods and racing and driving stock cars and dragsters. He worked in the oilfield throughout his life. He also mowed lawns for several people and always kept them immaculate and well-manicured.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Wichita Falls; two daughters, Patty Marley of Burkburnett, and Kayla Crowley and husband, Scotty of Wichita Falls; two sons, Roger Moore and Billy Moorehead, Jr. and girlfriend, Barbara Brantley all of Wichita Falls; eight grandchildren, Andrea, Lizzie, Brittany, Chris, Katie, Toby, Avery, and Ashtyn; and four great-grandchildren and one on the way.

He was also preceded in death by one son, Larry Moore.

The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or the Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Holliday Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
He will be very missed! He was a pleasure to see in the mornings at Lucky Dollar. Always had a smile on his face. He was a pleasure to be around.
Kimbra Harrelson-Fowler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved