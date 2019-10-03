Resources
William F. White (Bill)

Wichita Falls - On Saturday, Sept 28, 2019, William F. White (Bill), passed away at the age of 58. Bill resided in Wichita Falls, TX & was born in Homestead, FL on Feb. 13, 1961. He had two children; a son, Garry L. White, a daughter, Rachelle N. White married to John A. Deleon, with 3 grandchildren: Adrian, Malachi, & Ryker. A pet cat, BooBoo, who he adored. He requested his body to be donated to science & no funeral will be held. Bill was a special man & influenced many lives. He will be greatly missed
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 3, 2019
